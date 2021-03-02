From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Abia State indigenes under the auspices of ODINMA ABIA in the 19 northern states have taken Senator Smart Adeyemi to the cleaners over his recent verbal attack on Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The group said for Senator Adeyemi to refer to Governor Ikpeazu as a drunkard showed he was not schooled enough to be in the senate.

The group stated this in a statement by its secretary, Patrick Lawson; chairman, Chikezie Nwaogu and patron, Dr. Pampas Ngozi, who is Eze Igbo in the 19 northern states.

“We do not need any apology from Adeyemi, but we are advising him to go for psychiatric evaluation, otherwise he is not fit to remain in the Senate to make law that will be injurious to his constituency,” the group said.

It described Adeyemi as a square peg in a round hole, who should be recalled by his constituents to run errands in the village square.

“It is unfortunate that the hallowed chamber has become a motor park where the likes of Senator Adeyemi choose to open their mouths to do great disservice to the great men and women, past and present, that have been elected to serve as Senators.

“We want Senator Adeyemi to prove to us where and when he saw Governor Okezie Ikpeazu drinking alcoholic beverages of any kind. In fact, if alcoholic test is run on Smart Adeyemi and our amiable governor, it will definitely show without doubt that the Senator is the drunkard because our governor does not drink alcohol of any type.

“We know that only confirmed drunks like Adeyemi will take pleasure calling others drunks, and we dare him to prove that past allegations of drunkenness induced misbehaviour against him are false.”

“We know Adeyemi’s history and his questionable activities when he was the NUJ President, but we don’t want to go into that, but it is sad that he decided to rain abusive words on an individual at a time of national security crises requiring serious and focused actions by all arms of government.

“We are proud to note that Abia enjoys the rating of being one of the safest states in Nigeria under the watchful eyes of Governor Ikpeazu who is well known to have invested in technology and hardware to support peace and security in the state.

“If only Adeyemi was not suffering from hangover of previous night of alcohol consumption, he would have taken time to study development patterns in Abia State, rather than raining unjustifiable abuses on Governor Ikpeazu.

“However, we must not fail to advise the leadership of the senate to engage ways to prevent legislative misfits from using the protection offered by its hallowed chambers to abuse men who are by far better than them in all ramifications of human endeavours.”