Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has imposed a curfew on Umuahia and Aba metropolis between 10pm and 6am.

In a statement by Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, the governor said the decision followed security reports received from multiple sources.

He did not give details of the security reports but said there is a need to continue to protect innocent citizens and residents of the state.

“Governor Ikpeazu has directed the imposition of curfew in Aba and Umuahia metropolis between 10pm and 6am daily from today, Monday, April 5, till further notice.

“This is sequel to security reports received from multiple sources, and informed by the need to continue to protect innocent citizens and residents of the state.

“Security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure strict enforcement and compliance with the directive. Only those on essential services with proper identification are exempted from the curfew.

“We urge traditional rulers, men of the State Homeland Security Team and Community Vigilante Services to monitor movement of persons within their respective domains and take necessary measures to protect the people and their property.

“All law-abiding citizens are advised to go about their normal duties, outside the curfew period, without fear of molestation as the security architecture of the state is robust enough to guarantee their safety,” he said in the statement.