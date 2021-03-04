GOVERNOR Okezie Ikpeazu has restated his irrevocable resolve to rebuild Aba and restore its greatness for the greater good of the people of Aba and the state in general.

The governor stated this yesterday while on an inspection tour of the reconstruction work at Ngwa Road and the flood control projects around the Ndiegoro area of Aba.

The governor, who was taken round the projects by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Iheanyi Ubani, NEWMAP Coordinator, Izuchukwu Onwughara, and a representative of the main Project Contractor, Messrs Hartland Nigeria Ltd, Laurent Bancod, expressed delight at the pace of work at the various project sites.

The governor was informed by Bancod that all was almost set for the arrival of the mega equipment that will be used for the laying of the underground tunnel which will manage storm water in Aba.

The equipment with a length of 75 meters and weighing several tons will be moved into Aba in a few weeks and that in readiness for its arrival, a 3.5km access road, covering the entire Aja Road, off Ngwa Road, through Agu Road, Mbaise and Dikenafai roads, is being constructed and will soon be asphalted to make way for the heavy equipment.

This equipment, the contractor said, has the capacity of digging tunnels underground up to a depth of 17 meters and also laying the tunnels simultaneously. This exercise will proceed under the soil and under several buildings with the buildings remaining intact.

The engineer told the governor that the magnitude of the project makes it the first of its kind anywhere in Nigeria in the area of management of storm water.

The governor also visited Ngwa and Obohia roads where another mega storm water management project, involving the construction of massive underground tunnels is ongoing.

Work is also ongoing at Port Harcourt Road as part of the bouquet of ongoing projects in Aba.

The governor said the completion of the projects will make life more meaningful for the people.