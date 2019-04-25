The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in the last election in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state, led by Okezie Ikpeazu, lack love for leadership.

A statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation, Kazie Uko, said Ikpeazu’s government was incapable of bringing meaningful development to the people.

Otti, who spoke during the Easter celebration in Arochukwu, said it was only love that could move a leader to serve the people selflessly.

He described Easter as the greatest story of love ever told in the history of mankind.

“Easter is about love. In fact, it is the greatest story of love ever told. God Almighty demonstrated His love towards mankind, by giving His only son as a sacrifice, so that mankind can be redeemed from eternal death.”

He said a situation where government have turned blind eyes to the plight of the people it professed to serve, ran antithetical to the very essence of Easter.

“I’m often amazed how the governor of a state, like Abia, would go to sleep and be comfortable, knowing that thousands of the civil servants and pensioners in the state are languishing, due to the fact that they are owed many months arrears of their salaries and pensions by the government,”he said.