Governor of Abia, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has restated the commitment and preparedness of his administration to provide adequate security to all those who reside and do business in the state.

He spoke after inspecting various properties destroyed by hoodlums in Aba during the recent protest.

The governor who described the week-long protest in Aba as a black week noted that there was no ethnic nationality in the country that was not affected by the destruction.

He said the wanton destruction of properties during the protest was a self-inflicted injury on national psyche and the fabric that holds the country together, stressing, “in fact, it was an injury to humanity as a whole.”

Ikpeazu who said the loss incurred in the aftermath of the protest was monumental added that he didnt not know how long it would take to rebuild the damaged infrastructure . He, however, promised that “we will rise from the ashes of the black week.”