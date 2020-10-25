Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has commended the Uche Elendu Foundation and the Church of Jesus Christ of Letter Day Saint for partnering to rehabilitate and equip the moribund Echiele Otanpa community health centre.

According to the governor, this will go a long way to reducing the maternal mortality and morbidity rate in the rural area and the State.

Ikpeazu who was represented by his commissioner for health Joe Osuji thanked the the founder of the foundation, Uche Elendu , a nollywood actress and the church for their commitment toward improving lives of the people living in rural area.

Speaking during the commissioning of Echiele otanpa health centre and its equipment , governor Ikpeazu noted that the gesture by the two NGOs was a responses to his call for good governance.

“In demonstrating the response of the idea and persistence call by my government for the provision of infrastructural development the call become more expedience when it realized that the global effects of COVID -19 pandemic has limited the capacity of the state in meeting her obligation to the people. Therefore commend the Uche Elendu foundation for the purposefulness in seeing those ideas that promote human welfare”

Elendu earlier in her address said that “For me it is a dream come true as my long time desire of putting smile on the faces of people finally come to reality.

” we therefore solicit for support in protecting and taking care of this facility. We did not only renovate the Echiele primary health center, we also provided hospital equipment like hospital beds, hospital foams, suction machines, vagina peculm, baby scale, adult scale, baby cut, kidney ditch, thermometer, delivery bed, malaria kits, HIV kits, stabilizer machines, pregnancy test hospital cottons lantern, bed sheets and supply of basic drugs. ” Elendu stated.

Besides the revamping and equiping of the community health centre, the actress also provided potable drinking water for the people of her community in partnership with the latter days saint charities, the charities arm of the church of Jesus Christ of letter day saint

Also speaking at the event, Welfare manager of Latter Days Saint Charities, Chidi Ibeakwuzie said that the gesture according will go along way in reducing maternal mortality and morbidity rate not only in the state but across the country.

” I have seen people who are very committed to helping humanity, Uche Elendu talked about the community, we have so many projects lined up but she insisted on Echiele community. It is rare to see this kind of people who worked to better their community with this am so grateful and happy”. Ibeakwuzie said.

The event also witnessed the provision of free medical care for the people Echiele otanpa community in Isukwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.