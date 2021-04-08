From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor, Okezie lkpeazu has launched a 30-year Abia State Long Term Development Plan (ABSLTDP) saying it will offer a blueprint to sustainable economic growth and development in governance for succeeding administrations. The programme is to span between 2020 – 2050.

lkpeazu at the launch and public presentation of ABSLTDP in Umuahia said if the development plan which his administration had already keyed into is vigorously followed and sustained by subsequent administrations, Abia would be a centre of attraction and reference point for other states.

Ikpeazu, represented by his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu, lauded the state planning commission for collaborating with Partnership Initiatives in Niger Delta (PIND) and other development agencies in ensuring the successful take off of the programme.

He enjoined every Abian to own and protect the project, adding that government would do everything in its power to ensure its successful implementation.

Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem described the launch as a milestone achievement and thanked all that made the programme a reality.

Executive Secretary and Permanent Secretary, Abia State Planning Commission, Dr (Mrs) Nnenna Chikezie said the ultimate goal of the 30 -year perspective plan was to promote sustainable and stable development of Abia and to improve the quality of life of the people.

Dr. Ebebe Ukpong did an overview presentation of the long term plan. Present at the event were representative of the Executive Director of PIND, Dr Chuks Ofolue, Commissioner for Fiance, Dr Aham Uko and other top government officials.