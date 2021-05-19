Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has urged Nigerians to take pride in patronizing made in Nigeria products as a way of boosting the economy.

Ikpeazu made the call at The Footwear Academy, ,Aba where he went to enroll as a student of the Academy.

He said except Nigerians endorse their own products and take pride in them they will be merely supporting the economic growth of other nations.

He stressed the need for the country to leverage on the strength of its population to market her products, adding that there was need for Nigerians to take the lead in consuming their products to enable others follow.

The Governor who said he was excited with what he saw at the Academy, promised to give it government impetus for its growth.

Ikpeazu applauded the intellectual dimension the Academy is bringing into shoe making and stressed the need for stronger collaboration between it and the Enyimba Automated Shoe Factory.

Meanwhile, Ikpeazu has promised to support the game of Golf in the state.

He stated this in Aba while declaring open the 1st Abia Governor’s Cup Golf Open Championship, holding from May 19-23.