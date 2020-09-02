Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has met with heads of security agencies in the state over some security issues.

Although the outcome of the meeting with the service commanders was not made public, a government source said the meeting lasted hours.

The source said Ikpeazu, during the meeting, briefed the security chiefs on the security situation in the state.

Before the meeting, Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, in a statement, said government received intelligence reports on suspicious movements of strange persons and plots to incite the populace in Abia with the aim of destabilising the polity.

He said the law enforcement agencies in the state have been placed on red alert and ordered to apprehend any person or group involved in such dastardly plot.

The statement specifically warned market leaders to be wary of suspicious movements within and around markets in the state.