Abia State Governor, Okezie, has expressed deep pains and sadness over the death of elder statesman and one of the founding fathers of the state, Ezeogo (Dr) Anagha Ezikpe.

He died yesterday at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

Governor Ikpeazu, who received in audience a delegation of traditional rulers from Abiriba kingdom, led by the Enachioken of Abiriba, Kalu Kalu Ogbu (IV) at his Aba lodge, was informed of the death of the Chairman of Abia State Advisory Council by his first son, George Ezikpe, who also thanked the governor for caring for his father who he described as the ‘best among fathers.’

Governor Ikpeazu, who was joined by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, John Okiyi Kalu, Chairman of Ohafia Local Government Area, Okoroafor Ukiwe, and businessman, Raymond Aliga, described the late elder statesman as his mentor who taught him many virtues during their meetings.

“Ezeogo has no copies available, so where are we going to find another Ezeogo? Where are we going to find people that are so frank, so selfless, so transparent, so bold, so committed to the service of other people, the community, and the society?” the governor asked.

“Such people as Ezeogo are very rare to find and cannot be replaced. A big pillar of support for this state has collapsed.”

However, the governor was consoled by the fact that God blessed Ezeikpe with long life: “92 years is not 92 days; it is in our selfishness that we wish that he continues to stay, but in this world of today, to live to 92 is not an easy thing.

“I am personally consoled by the fact that at 92, we think that God, first, was gracious to allow us be part of that blessing called Ezeogo Anagha Ezikpe, particularly the Abiriba community that produced him.

“He will remain a shining light, a mentor for the younger ones, including myself, so that we will continue to pray to God almighty to give us the kind of wisdom he gave to him, give us the kind of courage he gave to him to speak the truth at all times irrespective of what the matter was about, and also give us the opportunity and privilege to be part of history in our community and society just like he was.

“For him to be the first host of Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State, for him to be a founding father and a signatory to the creation of Abia State, these are no mean feats but epoch-making events that history will not forget easily.

“It is my prayer even as I commiserate with the Abiriba community, the immediate family and Ndi Abia, that we take solace in the fact that there is a better place, and our Ezeogo is eminently qualified for a prime place on the banquet table with the Lord.

“Ezeogo died in active service, he died in active service because I have interrogated the secretary to the state government (SSG) who hosts the highest decision making body of elders in our state, I asked him why he didn’t take the venue of the meetings to Ezeogo’s house? He said Ezeogo wouldn’t have that. “In fact, it was Ezeogo that summoned and presided over the meetings, but that he had a place in the office of the SSG where they usually met.

“So, Ezeogo deserves a state burial, Ezeogo deserves for us to roll out the ‘Ikoro Ukwu’ if we have any in Abia, because he was our best.”