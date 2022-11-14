From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has described the death of Aba City Father Sir Samson Onyeso Nwachukwu, OFR, as the end of a glorious era in elevated public service. He was aged 99.

Governor Ikpeazu stated this yesterday when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late nonagenarian, at his Station Road, GRA Aba, Abia State residence.

The Governor recalled the numerous strides recorded by the late Sir Nwachukwu, especially in the area of politics and public service in the First Republic as a pioneer member of the Zikist Movement and the NCNC, and later as an elected Member of the then Eastern Regional House of Assembly representing Owerri Province and served as Chief Whip of that Assembly.

He was also the pioneer Organizing Secretary of the Ohaneze Ndigbo.

In the words of the Governor, “Sir Samson was one of the architects and active participants in the struggle for independence of our country, Nigeria”.

In 1983, he was the old Imo State Chairman of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

Ikpeazu said, though from Imo State late Nwachukwu spent a greater part of his life in Aba and lived in the town for about 80 years. “His house at Station Road, GRA Aba was built in 1963. He wedded in Aba and had all his children in Aba.

“He was Chairman of Aba City Fathers Association for several years and served as an Honorary Adviser to many Governors from the old Imo State till the present day Abia State”.

Governor Ikpeazu urged the wife and children of the deceased to take deep pride in the sterling achievements of their father and promised that the State Government will identify with them as they plan to give the Late Elder Statesman a befitting burial.

Earlier, Mr Ihuoma Onyeso Nwachukwu, son of the deceased, speaking on behalf of the family thanked the Governor for constantly identifying with their late father since he became Governor.

He formally invited the Governor to the funeral service for his late father this Thursday at St Michael’s Cathedral Aba and later for the internment at the village in Ngor Okpala, Imo State.

Nwachukwu was said to be the first black man to be admitted into the Aba European Club, now Aba Sports Club.