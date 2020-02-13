Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has expressed deep shock over the “sudden death” of the State Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr. Banaebi Ogba.

In a statement issued by Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, his Chief Press Secretary, in Umuahia on Wednesday, the governor stated that he received the news about Ogba’s death in Umuahia on Tuesday with “profound grief.”

“The governor expressed deep sadness at the demise of a man he referred to as ‘a gentleman officer’, who carried out his duties with utmost dedication and devotion,” Ememanka stated.

The governor was also quoted to have paid glowing tribute to the deceased, stating that “as a member of the State Security Committee, the late comptroller made very useful and incisive contributions during deliberations of the committee.”

He further stated that Ogba’s contributions “went a long way in assisting the state government to manage issues around the security of lives and property in Abia.”

Ememanka conveyed the condolences of the governor, government and people of Abia to the bereaved family and state command of the service. (NAN)