Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has sea he received with deep shock and profound sadness, the news of the death of Chief Johnson Onuigbo, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Onuigbo, who could have served out his tenure as state chairman of PDP in April, but for the COVID-19 lockdown that prevented a congress, died Monday evening.

In a release signed the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu described the late PDP chairman as a “close personal friend and long standing political associate”.

The governor said he was deeply saddened by Onuigbo’s death, describing it as a major setback in the political development of the State.

Ikpeazu recalled the hard work and passion exhibited by late Onuigbo in the administration of the ruling party in the State.

The Governor recalled in particular the efforts of Onuigbo in the 2019 elections that ensured his electoral victory and those of a majority of the members of the party.

“It will be correct to say that he was one of the major architects of our electoral victory in 2019”.