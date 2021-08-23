From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has said he received with a heavy heart, the news of the passing on of the former First Lady of Old Eastern Region, Lady Adanma Okpara, wife of the late Premier of the defunct region, Dr. Michael Okpara.

She died at the age of 97 years.

Ikpeazu in a statement recalled that Adanma Okpara was married to the late Dr. Micheal Iheonukara Okpara, who served as Premier of the old Eastern Region from 1959 to 1966, and together, they gave the people of the old Eastern Region, a first class government whose achievements continue to reverberate even till today.

Ikpeazu said the support Adanma provided to her late husband was instrumental to the monumental success he recorded as Premier.

The governor noted that despite losing her husband since December, 1984, Lady Adanma remained a model of good and excellent womanhood. “She was a fountain of knowledge from which most women, especially, here in Abia, drank freely”.

Ikpeazu observed with satisfaction that the late Adanma remained at her husband’s house in Umuegwu, Ohuhu, Umuahia from where she continued to play the role of a mother, grandmother and community leader till her final days.

The Governor recalled the moments he spent with her and how passionate she remained about the use of the platform of government to better the lives of the people.

“She freely shared their experiences about the public service of the first republic. Her death has robbed us of one of our most iconic female living legends”.

The Governor assured that the people of Abia State will always treasure her memories, the way her husband’s was treasured since they left imperishable legacies.

The Governor sent his condolences to the first son of the family, Chief Uzodinma Okpara on the death of the mother, grandmother and great grandmother.