From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has named former Super Eagles player, Karibe Ojigwe and 26 others as commissioner nominees.

In January, the governor had dissolved his cabinet, leaving only five commissioners, who have been working with him in piloting the affairs of the state.

The new list is, however, made up mostly of people with previous records of service in the state, among them, Donatus Okorie, a former secretary to the state government; Godwin Ndom, ex-deputy chairman, Bende LGA; Okezie Erondu, former chairman, Aba South LGA; Prof Ikechi Mgbeoji, former commissioner for education; Mrs. Uwaoma Olewengwa, former commissioner for women affairs; Prince Christopher O.Enweremadu, former Speaker, Abia House of Assembly; Charles Esonu; Chinagorom Nwankpa; Monday Ajaegbu, Sopuruchi Bekee and Rose Urenta.

A statement by Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, said the governor has forwarded the names of the commissioner nominees to the Abia State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.