From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has denied plans to impeach his deputy, Ude Chukwu.

In recent weeks, there have been speculations that the governor was plotting to impeach his deputy for daring to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election, knowing full well he had an annointed or prefered candidate.

However, a statement by Ikpeazu’s spokesperson, Onyebuchi Ememanka, yesterday, said: “There is no substance in such rumour as Governor Ikpeazu has no such plans and has never discussed any such issue with anyone.

“Governor Ikpeazu’s credential as an apostle of peace and stability are beyond disputation. He holds the distinction of being the only governor in the history of Abia State who has spent almost seven years in office with the same deputy. Governor Ikpeazu intends to keep that credential intact. The records of the fate of past deputy governors in the state are in the public domain.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ememanka, however, said the natural expectation of Ikpeazu was that his deputy would have stood by him in steadying the ship of the state ahead of the 2023 elections, instead of being distracted by his personal political ambitions.

“The governor, however, as a true democrat, believes that such ambition is not enough to warrant any plans to impeach the deputy governor.

“This is why the deputy governor continues to be actively involved in the business of governance. He remains the Chairman of the State Committee on Internally Generated Revenue, in addition to managing several other areas of government business. The issues that occupy the mind of Ikpeazu at this time is to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Abia State, tie up ongoing projects and guide the people to a smooth transition by next year.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .