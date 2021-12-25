From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and Senator Nkechi Nwaogu have facilitated with people of Abia State on the occasion of the Christmas Celebration.

Governor Ikpeazu in his message, thanked God for granting the people the privilege of being alive to witness the 2021 Christmas celebration and urged Abians to celebrate the season with a full understanding of its significance in the life of the average Christian.

“The birth of Christ is about the most important event in Christianity, since it was the beginning of the redemption of mankind”.

Ikpeazu assured the people of the state that his administration had taken critical steps to ensure that they were able to take part in the celebrations through the release of about N3.5bn to deal with the issue of salaries of some ailing parastatals and pensioners.

He promised that the first quarter of 2022 would witness a massive turn around in roads and other critical infrastructure, and thanked the people for their patience so far.

“This Christmas period will be defined by peace and security as government has put in place measures to deal with any form of criminality across the State”, Ikpeazu assured.

In her message, Senator Nwaogu felicitated with Christians all over the world as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

While praying that this year will end on a cheerful note and bring fort a prosperous New Year, Nwaogu thanked God for His kindness, protection, and guidance.