Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The three gladiators in the last governorship election in Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Sampson Ogah and Dr. Alex Otti are to receive media awards in the state.

According to Emenike Iroegbu, Editor-in-Chief of Abia Facts Newspapers organizers of the award, Ikpeazu would receive award as Media Friendly Governor of the year 2019.

Mean while, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) gubernatorial candidate in the just concluded general election in Abia State, Otti and his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Ogah are set to receive the AFN recognition Awards 2019 for their Contributions to the Advancement of Democracy in Abia State.

Iroegbu hinted that the Awards which will be holding on December 20, was to honor and appreciate people from all walks of life, especially those who have contributed immensely in various fields of discipline towards the growth of the State. He said that the recognition of Ikpeazu as Media Friendly Governor of the year 2019 was to appreciate the way has been relating with the Media in the State.

Iroegbu further stated that the Awards since inception, has helped greatly to bring politicians across party lines to come together and seek for ways to advance the fortunes of the State, pointing out that the 2019 edition is more bigger and better.