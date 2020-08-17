Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Government has ordered the closure of some markets for two days and directed that they be thoroughly cleaned and rid of filthiness.

Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Cosmos Ndukwe, in a statement, said the order was issued by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to ensure trading is carried out in neat, healthy and conducive environment in Aba.

This comes as the state government honoured youngest football analyst and sports journalist in the state, Ugwunnaya Erondu and Adaeze Michael.

“Governor Ikpeazu has directed that Ngwa Road Market, Enyimba Stadium and other markets within the Ngwa Road environ be closed today and tomorrow.

“Accordingly, the management committees of the affected markets are enjoined to mobilise traders to work closely with Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) to realise government’s directive in this regard,” the commissioner said.

Ndukwe said security agencies have been put on red alert and would be on ground to apprehend any defaulter and subsequently prosecute same.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has presented awards of ‘Sports Ambassador 2020’ and ‘Exceptional Female Commentator of the Year 2020’ respectively to Erondu and Michael.

Speaking at the event, held at the indoor sports hall of the Umuahia Township Stadium, Commissioner for Sports, Emeka Ikwuagwu, said the awards were part of activities marking the International Youth Day with the theme: “The Abia Youth and the Post-COVID Life.”

Michael, who is a sports journalist, thanked the state government for the honour done to her and encouraged young Abians to follow their passion wherever it leads.