Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate sealing of Blocks PK1 and PK2 in Zone 11 of Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State, following safety concerns over structural defects observed by inspectors.

Governor Ikpeazu who had directed the setting up of a committee to review the structural integrity of buildings located in major markets in the state expressed shock that traders were risking their lives doing business in the partially collapsed building and instructed the state Commisioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, to ensure that the contractor who erected the structure was brought to justice.

Addressing the traders before newsmen on Thursday after visiting the market, Chief Okiyi assured them that Governor Ikpeazu prioritises their welfare as Trade and Commerce is one of the pillars of his administration. According to him, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, prioritises safety and well-being of traders and citizens over and above every other consideration. His directive to seal those blocks was borne out of the love and care he has for the welfare of our traders and Abians in general”.

Chief Okiyi further revealed that the Governor has directed the immediate removal of street traders along the newly reconstructed Ngwa Road and assured that the ministry’s task force team and security agents will soon swing into action to ensure total compliance with the directive of the Governor in thar regard.