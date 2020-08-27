Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and the former All

Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Alex Otti have felicitated with people of the state on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the creation of Abia State.

In a statement, Ikpeazu paid glowing tributes to the founding fathers

of the State who worked tirelessly to ensure the actualization of the

creation of Abia and made it clear that even in the face of tough challenges; our people have continued to trudge on towards the path of peace and progress.

Describing Abia as “work in progress”, the Governor stated that the

development of critical infrastructure in the State has received massive impetus under his administration, judging from the sheer number of road projects that have either been completed or ongoing.

While assuring that the tempo would be sustained to ensure that the

infrastructural stock in the state was improved upon, the Governor thanked God and the people of the state for the security, peace and stability Abia has enjoyed in last couple of years.

Ikpeazu assured the people of the state that even with the challenges posed by COVID-19 which created massive economic shocks across the globe; his administration will continue to apply prudence in ensuring that available resources were managed for the good of the people.

In his message, Otti now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reminded Abians that the 29th anniversary celebration provided

them another opportunity for sober reflection on their past mistakes and redouble their efforts in ushering a new Abia where all shall be selflessly committed in the pursuit of the socio-political and economic well-being of all citizens.

He expressed joy that the Coronavirus pandemic did not wreak the kind

of havoc earlier feared in Abia, and reminded the citizens that the world is yet to overcome the threat and danger posed by the virus hence the need for all to continue to observe all safety measures recommended by experts in other to stay alive.

Otti disclosed that 29 years was a long journey in the life of a people, and encouraged Abians to be happy and grateful to God for the gift of life, and for the enablement to weather all socio-political and economic storms that have threatened humanity in recent times.