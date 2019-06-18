Chuks Onuoha Umuahia

Abia government has made available N6billion to contractors handling road projects across the state to recommence work.

This was disclosed by its Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who was the special guest of honour at the 2019 Father’s Day celebration of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Ogbor Hill, Aba, also announced that work would start at the various sites next week. He stated that a total of 20 security vans are to be handed over to various security outfits in the state this week to enable them contain security challenges in the state.

He admitted that the state is beset with many challenges and called on the church to continue to pray for him. The governor , who noted that he has been a beneficiary of God’s special Grace, urged the church to keep supporting him in prayers and promised to support the Presbyterian Church in realizing its hostel project at the Michael Okpara University, Umudike.

Delivering a sermon on the topic, Who is a Father?, a guest speaker , Rev. Madukwe Uguru, described man as very important among God’s creation, adding that for man to meet up his full purpose on earth, he must be independent emotionally and economically as well as submit to the will of God.

The clergy, while enjoining men to be exemplary husbands and fathers to their wives and children, noted that a good husband provides care and love to the family.

In an address, the Chairman of the 2019 Father’s Day planning committee, Chief Jerry Kalu, who lauded the governor for his giant strides in infrastructural development and promotion of indigenous goods, said that the day was set aside to honour and celebrate men and fatherhood in the church for their pivotal role to the growth of the Church. He called on Christian fathers to deeply reflect on their performance as pillars of the Church, especially in the area of spiritual commitment, adding that the church could only play her God-given role in society when men yield themselves completely to the leading of God’s spirit through their time, talent, and treasure.