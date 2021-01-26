From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has pledged his administration’s support for technical education. This is even as he said he would equally support any move towards setting up a technical university in the South East.

Ikpeazu stated this when he received in audience the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alaike, Ebonyi State, Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba who called on him at Government House Umuahia.

The Governor said the nation’s economy will blossom if Technical Education is given priority attention.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to take pride in patronizing made in Nigeria goods as a way of promoting the nation’s economy.

The Governor expressed delight with the latest feat achieved by the University in the area of production of Akwete Cloth, an indigenous fabric popularly produced in Ukwa East LGA of Abia State.

Ikpeazu expressed happiness with the achievements recorded by the outgoing Vice-Chancellor in the areas of Technical Education and other fields of study.

Professor Nwajiuba said his visit was to thank Governor Ikpeazu for adding value to his administration as Vice Chancellor and for remaining a true scholar in governance.

He said the University has a programme that boosts the production of Akwete Cloth in the university and solicited the governor’s consideration to setting up the first Technical University in the South East.