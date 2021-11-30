Governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, has reassured traders of continued government support and reiterated his commitment to ensuring the welfare of traders in the state.

The governor said his government is poised to provide the needed infrastructure as part of his plans towards ensuring a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

He stated this when he met and interacted with Ariaria traders and other market leaders during a town hall meeting organised by the ministry of trade and investment at the Hotel Du Golf, Aba.

Governor Ikpeazu used the occasion to remind the traders of the need to partner the government in its efforts to achieve all-round development, especially with the remodelling of the Ariaria International Market and urged them to bear with the government as it strives to fix Faulks road – a major access road to the market, emphasising that work will recommence as soon as the dry season kicks in with rigid pavement technology to be applied at the problematic portions of the road.

The governor expressed his desire to make Ariaria a modern market of international standard.

“We have taken note of your challenges and will take deliberate actions to alleviate the sufferings of traders and also grow the economy. We are constrained financially, but we will get it done. We have challenges in the area of access roads to the markets, especially with those traders and business people from neighbouring states who wish to do business in our state. We are calling on the Federal Government to help fix the major federal roads in the state to enable better access to our economic nodes from other states.”

Commissioner for Trade and Investment, John Okiyi Kalu, re-emphasised government commitment to complete the remodelling of Ariaria International Market within reasonable time, stating that all the initial obstacles to the project have been dealt with.

