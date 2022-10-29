From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at the weekend, received the new Commissioner of Police posted to Abia State, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala who paid him a courtesy visit.

This is even as the governor has received the report of the Task Force on Restoration of Accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

Receiving the new CP, Ikpeazu tasked him to build on the successes of his predecessor.

The Governor assured the new Commissioner that his administration will support him to achieve his set objectives of securing the lives and property of the people of Abia State.

The Governor described Abia State as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria today and attributed it to the grace of God and the proactive security architecture in the State, coupled with the strong Inter agency cooperation amongst the various security agencies in the State.

He urged the new CP to take advantage of the existing platforms to sustain the gains already made and improve on the current status.

Ikpeazu used the occasion to formally congratulate AIG Janet Agbede on her promotion, stating it was a clear evidence of the hardwork and commitment she put into her work as Commissioner of Police, and wished her well in her new posting.

The former Commissioner of Police in the State, AIG Janet Agbede who accompanied the CP, thanked Ikpeazu for the support he provided to the State Police Command which was the reason behind the successes achieved by the Police in the State.

She appealed to the Governor to extend the same measure of support to the new Commissioner.

Earlier, CP Bala had thanked the Governor for receiving him and informed that having assumed duties at the Command Headquarters, he came to pay the traditional homage to the Governor.

He assured the Governor that he would build on the existing foundations laid by his predecessor and provide security to the people of Abia State.

Meanwhile, Ikpeazu has received the report of the Task Force on Restoration of Accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

Receiving the report at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba, Ikpeazu assured he will study the recommendation with a view to implementing same.

While congratulating the Task Force for a job well done, the governor said the issue of staff rationalization must continue unabated and urged students of the polytechnic to always hold the management accountable.

He said the major challenges facing the institution are the inability of the management to match their expenses with their income, and the need to consistently increase the student population.

He challenged Management and Council of Abia State Polytechnic to sit up and reaffirmed that his government will continue to pay subventions of the polytechnic which is the statutory obligation the government owes all tertiary institutions.