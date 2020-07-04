Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is reported to have recovered from Coronavirus and would soon resume duties.

Ikpeazu was flown to Abuja penultimate week for treatment after the result of his COVID-19 test returned positive.

On Friday, picture of Ikpeazu playing ping pong (table tennis) with one of his doctors went viral, an indication he has recovered.

In a press release yesterday, the commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said test conducted by the Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on samples submitted by Ikpeazu on Thursday, returned negative.

“To the glory of God, repeat COVID-19 test conducted by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on samples submitted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020, returned negative result on Friday, 3rd July, 2020.

“Governor Ikpeazu is therefore deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organization (WHO)”, Okiyi-Kalu stated.