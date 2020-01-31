Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has reiterated his commitment to actualise the Enyimba Economic City warning that it would not tolerate acts of sabotage from the public.

The governor stated this in a statement by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony C.B.Agbazuere, regretting the unfortunate incident in Ugwati, Ukwa West Local Government Area, where a life was lost.

Ikpeazu commiserated with the family of the deceased and the community and directed that children be awarded scholarship. He said available information indicated that perpetrators of the violence that led to the death have no piece of land in the area.

“Those who are being used by detractors and enemies of the state to distract government are advised in their own interest to desist forthwith, or be prepared to face the attendant collateral consequences.”

The governor also ordered the establishment of a commission of inquiry to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the incident.

Members of the commission would include the Commissioner of Police, the Brigade Commander 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Ohafia, and a retired judge.

Ikpeazu enjoined the people of the community to remain calm as law enforcement agents are on the alert to deal decisively with anyone who threatens the peace and security of the state.