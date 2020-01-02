Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has reiterated the state’s commitment to sustainable socio-economic development. Ikpeazu made this known in his New Year message in Umuahia, yesterday.

He said the government would improve the economy of he state through the implementation of improved policies and programmes in 2020.

The governor said 2020 had provided an avenue for a new paradigm in Abia and that there were finance and logistics modalities to increase infrastructure development.

“We are working towards the completion of the processes required for the drawdown of the African Development Bank (AfDB)facility that will enable the revamp of infrastructure in the state.

“This year, we will continue to partner with the World Bank through NEWMAP, RAMP and other intervention programmes by sustaining the payment of counterpart funds to ensure continuation of these projects. We will intensify the pursuit of ongoing partnerships to ensure that the Enyimba Economic City project is realised.

It is expected that the first phase of construction of the project shall commence shortly, It is in collaboration with our private partners and anchor tenants. We have no doubt whatsoever that the project will succeed,” Ikpeazu said.

He also assured the people of Ukwa East that the boundary dispute between Igubeachara ward in Akirika Obu and their Ika neighbours in Akwa Ibom will be tabled before the National Boundary Commission for resolution.

He gave the assurance during his Christmas/End of Year visit to Local Government Areas in Abia South zone which include Aba North and South, Obingwa, Ukwa East and West and Ugwunagbo arears of the state.