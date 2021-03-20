Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has renamed Faulks Road, Aba, after the governor of Old Imo State, the late Dr. Sam Mbakwe.

This development followed a request made by a student of DANIJOY International Schools, Umuahia, during Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s lecture on “Building a New Nigeria through Democratic Leadership” at the DANIJOY International Schools, Umuahia, during which he said that the late Dr Sam Mbakwe was one of the greatest leaders in the history of The Old Imo State.

Governor Ikpeazu, who described public perception as critical to solving to a great extent the myriads of problems facing Nigeria, insisted that the society must learn to appreciate and promote leaders who served the public creditably.

The governor said the society must also promote the virtues of honesty, integrity and service, adding that the journey for a new Nigeria is a collective one as everyone is guilty of contributing to the many challenges bedevilling her.

Governor Ikpeazu described early child education as key to the development of the child and called for the inculcation of same into the educational system of the country.