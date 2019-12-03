Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has dissolved the leadership of the Council of Traditional Rulers headed by Eze Eberechi Dick.

Eze Joseph Ndubuisi Nwabeke was appointed to replace the former chairman.

Eze Dick’s removal was contained in a statement issued at the by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Gabriel Onyendilefu.

The statement said Ikpeazu approved a four-man Committee made up of three former chairmen of the council to work out modalities for the selection of a new leadership.

Eze Dick headed the committee while other members were Eze Ezo Ukandu, Eze Isaac Ikonne and Eze John Akaliro.

Meanwhile Gov Ikpeazu has approved the appointment of Eze Joseph Ndubuisi Nwabeke as the new chairman of the council. Eze Nwabekee is the traditional ruler of Eziama Ntigha and until his appointment, chairman, Isiala Ngwa North Traditional Rulers Council and chairman Umunneato Traditional Rulers Council.

Eze Nwabeke, civil engineer, is a contractor, businessman and an administrator whose business interests go beyond the shores of Nigeria.