Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, yesterday, resumed work after recovering from COVID-19 which kept him away from the state for over a month.

He charged Abians to obey protocols directives as enunciated by NCDC.

Governor Ikpeazu was last month flown to Abuja for medical treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

Before leaving the state, handed over the ship of the state to his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu.

Confirming the governor’s resumption of duty, Commissioner for

Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, said Ikpeazu has fully recovered and was ready more

than before to tackle the problems of the state.

Prior to resuming duty, Governor Ikpeazu on Tuesday evening was at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Umuobiakwa for a thanksgiving service which was presided over by the President of the East Nigeria Union Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Nigeria, Pastor Bassey Udoh.

He thanked God for spearing his life during the period he was sick.

“I thank God whose grace and loving kindness kept me throughout the difficult period I battled with COVID-19, the mercy of God is the only reason I am alive today.”

He equally thanked his deputy, the Speaker of the House of Assembly and members of the Exco for holding forth while he was away.

Ikpeazu reminded Abians that since the COVID-19 pandemic is in Abia, it requires all residents of the state to continue to take very seriously all the protocols enunciated by the NCDC.

Meanwhile, Lagos government has sealed over 10 social and religious centres over non-compliance with the directive on social distancing and ban on social and religious gathering.

The enforcement team, led by the Director-General of the state Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, disclosed that the commission sealed the Harvest Lagos, Bay Lounge, The Heavens Suites, Angle Villa Bar, Ehi Guest House and Gardens Egbeda, Mountain Top Hotels and Suites Ojodu.

Technical Adviser to the Commission, Mr. Seun Awojobi, explained that while carrying out the enforcement on Friday night, the team was allegedly attacked and shot at Osigold Hotels and Bar in Baruwa Ipaja, Lagos.

He said the hotel had over 100 people clubbing and dancing within its premises, flouting the state government’s directive and contravening the Infectious Disease Law of the state.

The DG affirmed that the hotel was sealed, saying that the team was determined to ensure that relevant laws and safety guidelines were strictly adhered to.