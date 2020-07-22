Okey Sampson, Umuahia



Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State yesterday resumed work after

recovering from COVID-19 which saw him away from the state for over a

month. This is even as he has urged Abians to obey protocols

directives as enunciated by NCDC.



Governor Ikpeazu was last month flown to Abuja for medical treatment

after testing positive to coronavirus and down with other underlying

health challenges.



Before leaving the state, Ikpeazu handed the ship of the state to his

deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu to steer.



Confirming the governor’s resumption of duty, the commissioner for

Information, John Okiyi- Kalu said Ikpeazu was now hale and hearty.



Okiyi- Kalu said the governor has fully recovered and was ready more

than before to tackle the problems of the state.



Prior to resuming duty, Governor Ikpeazu on Tuesday evening was at the

Seventh Day Adventist Church, Umuobiakwa for a brief Thanksgiving

Service which was presided by the President of the East Nigeria Union

Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Nigeria, Pastor Bassey

Udoh.



The Governor thanked God for spearing his life during the period he

was sick, saying, “I thank God whose grace and loving kindness kept me

throughout the difficult period I battled with COVID-19, the mercy of

God is the only reason I am alive today”.



He equally thanked his deputy, the Speaker of the House of Assembly

and members of the Exco for holding forth while he was away.



Ikpeazu reminded Abians that since the COVID-19 pandemic is in Abia,

it requires all residents of the state to continue to take very

seriously all the protocols enunciated by the NCDC.