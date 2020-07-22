Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State yesterday resumed work after
recovering from COVID-19 which saw him away from the state for over a
month. This is even as he has urged Abians to obey protocols
directives as enunciated by NCDC.
Governor Ikpeazu was last month flown to Abuja for medical treatment
after testing positive to coronavirus and down with other underlying
health challenges.
Before leaving the state, Ikpeazu handed the ship of the state to his
deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu to steer.
Confirming the governor’s resumption of duty, the commissioner for
Information, John Okiyi- Kalu said Ikpeazu was now hale and hearty.
Okiyi- Kalu said the governor has fully recovered and was ready more
than before to tackle the problems of the state.
Prior to resuming duty, Governor Ikpeazu on Tuesday evening was at the
Seventh Day Adventist Church, Umuobiakwa for a brief Thanksgiving
Service which was presided by the President of the East Nigeria Union
Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Nigeria, Pastor Bassey
Udoh.
The Governor thanked God for spearing his life during the period he
was sick, saying, “I thank God whose grace and loving kindness kept me
throughout the difficult period I battled with COVID-19, the mercy of
God is the only reason I am alive today”.
He equally thanked his deputy, the Speaker of the House of Assembly
and members of the Exco for holding forth while he was away.
Ikpeazu reminded Abians that since the COVID-19 pandemic is in Abia,
it requires all residents of the state to continue to take very
seriously all the protocols enunciated by the NCDC.
