Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has resumed work today after being off for over a month as a result of health challenges.

Governor Ikpeazu was last month flown to Abuja for medical treatment after testing positive to coronavirus and down with other underlying health challenges.

Before leaving the state, Ikpeazu handed the ship of the state to his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu to steer.

Ikpeazu who received treatment in Abuja for over one month, was shown in a video that went viral on social media penultimate week where he was playing table tennis with one of his doctors, an indication he was getting well.

Confirming the governor’s resumption of duty, the commissioner for Information, John Okiyi- Kalu said Ikpeazu had been in state.

Okiyi- Kalu said the governor has fully recovered and was ready more than before to tackle the problems of the state.

Okiyi-Kalu expressed joy over the governor’s recovery and resumption of duty.