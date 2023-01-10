Abia State Commissioner for Trade and Investment and Director of Strategic Engagement, Abia PDP Campaign Council, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, has said that every good and motorable road in Aba has the signature of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in it.

Kalu who disclosed this while featuring in a radio program monitored in Aba said Governor Ikpeazu’s legacies of quality roads, a flyover at Osisioma Junction, Aba, street and traffic lights etc to ensure safe and pleasurable motoring are verifiable and historic!

He noted that Aba, the economic nerve centre of the state is now bubbling again with economic activities especially with the establishment of Enyimba Shoe Company and the soon to be opened Aba Garment Industry thereby adding to the already industrialisation of the city.

The commissioner further revealed that the PDP government in Abia has done tremendously well in the state since 2015 and deserves the vote of all Abians during the general elections.

Kalu while declaring that the people of Abia South Senatorial District are calling on the Governor to represent them in the Senate because he has enthroned good governance through his developmental projects across the state pointed out that the governor has the experience to work even across party lines to bring greater development to the District.

On rumoured death of Abia PDP Governorship candidate, Prof, Uche Ikonne, Kalu wondered why anyone would wish a fellow human being dead in the name of politics and made it clear that Professor Ikonne only went on vacation to rest and would soon return to the state to continue with his campaign.

He described Prof. Ikonne as a seasoned public sector administrator who, when elected, will use his Tiger Economy vision to improve on the legacies of the incumbent. He therefore advised Abians to continue their support and vote for the PDP so as to keep making Abia one of the most peaceful and safest states in the country.