Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has sacked the Rector of Abia State Polytechnic (ABIAPOLY), Aba, Prof. Ezionye Eboh.

Eboh’s sack was announced by the Secretary to the State Government. He was appointed acting rector in February 2017 and confirmed early this year. No reason was given for his removal. Prof. O. Kalu from the University of Calabar has been named as a replacement

“Sacking Prof. Eboh will not solve the myriad of problems facing the polytechnic in the last few years,” a staff who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Daily Sun.

He said within the last five years (2015-2020), the governor has sacked and appointed five rectors and three registrars, aside dissolving the school’s governing council.

Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) of ABIAPOLY chapter, Mr. Eke Kalu said he heard the sack on one of local media even as he decried the way in which the state government removed and appointed rectors for ABIAPOLY.

Workers of the polytechnic are currently being owed over 20 months salaries, outstanding allowances and promotion arrears.

In September 2019, the institution sacked 258 academic and non-teaching staff based on the recommendation of a committee, but the staff unions rejected it.