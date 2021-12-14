From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has approved the dissolution of the body of Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants,and Special Assistants in the State.

This was contained in a press release signed by Secretary to State to Government, Chris Ezem.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The release read, “The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the immediate dissolution of the Body of Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants in Abia State.

“The Governor however, appreciate all the appointees for their individual and collective contributions towards the development of the State, and wish them well in their future endeavours.

“This directives takes immediate effect.”

No reason was given by the governor’s action.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .