From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has terminated the appointment of all political appointees, including his Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and others.

This is even as the governor has directed chairmen of local government areas in the state to terminate any revenue contract its time lag went beyond December, 2022.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, in a statement, yesterday, said the governor wished them well in their future endeavours.

In another statement by the SSG, Ikpeazu disclosed that information available to Government of Abia State reveals that some chairmen of LGAs have contracted out viable revenue windows in their areas beyond December, 2022.

“Government strongly frowns at such unpatriotic and unlawful act which is capable of crippling the economy of the local government in the years ahead and occasion unnecessary litigations on successive administration. Government directs all chairmen of LGAs to refrain from engaging revenue collectors beyond 2022 and where such exist, immediate steps should be taken to revoke any revenue agreement exceeding December, 2022. Government further warns all LGA chairmen in the state to desist from such unlawful act or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.”

Tenure of the Local Government chairmen who were elected in December, 2020, would elapse in November, 2022.