From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has sacked the General Manager of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Eze Okwulehie.

According to a statement from the

Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem on Friday, the sacking was with immediate effect.

The Governor directed the Secretary to the State Government to oversee the activities of the Agency in the interim.

Although no reason was however given for his removal from office, but Investigation revealed it may not be unconnected with growing heaps of refuse that has defaced major cities of Abia, particularly Aba and Umuahia.

