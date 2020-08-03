Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has approved the suspension of a commissioner and transition committee chairmen.

A statement by Dr. A.C.B. Agbazuere, Chief of Staff to the Governor listed those affected to include the Commissioner of Transport, Ekele Nwaohammuo, General Manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMAAS), Transition Committee Chairmen of Aba South, Aba North and Umuneochi LGA, Mathew Ibe.

Governor Ikpeazu also approved the appointment of Tony Nwanmuo and Godswill Nwonoruo as Commissioner Nominees.

He also approved the appointment of Ezechikamnayo as Transition Committee Chairman Nominee for Umuneochi Local Government Area.

Deputy Chairmen of the affected local government areas are to take over and together with their Heads of Service immediately set up a taskforce to check environmental indiscipline and other vices.