Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Abia state governor, Dr.Okezie Ikpeazu in a dramatic move yesterday,
sacked his commissioner for Transport, Ekele Nwaohammuo, transition
committee chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area, Chief Mathew
Ibe.
Equally, three other senior officials of the state government have
been suspended by the governor for reasons not stated.
A release signed by Dr. Anthony Agbazuere, Chief of Staff to the
Governor, gave the names of the officials suspended to include the
General Manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia
State (TIMAAS), Transition Committee Chairman of Aba South Local
Government Area and his counterpart in Aba North Local Government
Area.
According to the release, Governor Ikpeazu also approved the
appointment of Chiefs Tony Nwanmuo and Godswill Nwonoruo as
Commissioner Nominees.
In addition, the governor also approved the appointment of chief Eze
Chikamnayo as Transition Committee Chairman Nominee for Umuneochi
Local Government Area.
The release directed the Deputy Chairmen of the affected Local
Government Areas to take over the running of the councils and liaise
with their Heads of Service to immediately set up a task force to
check environmental indiscipline and other vices in their areas.
The governor equally directed that TIMASS task force should also be
setup to further check the environmental indiscipline excesses.
Recall that there had not be love lost between the sacked commissioner
for Transport and the state chairman of National Union of Road
Transport Workers Union (NURTWU), Eugene Eze Job over load bays in the
state.
