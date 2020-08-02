Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state governor, Dr.Okezie Ikpeazu in a dramatic move yesterday,

sacked his commissioner for Transport, Ekele Nwaohammuo, transition

committee chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area, Chief Mathew

Ibe.

Equally, three other senior officials of the state government have

been suspended by the governor for reasons not stated.

A release signed by Dr. Anthony Agbazuere, Chief of Staff to the

Governor, gave the names of the officials suspended to include the

General Manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia

State (TIMAAS), Transition Committee Chairman of Aba South Local

Government Area and his counterpart in Aba North Local Government

Area.

According to the release, Governor Ikpeazu also approved the

appointment of Chiefs Tony Nwanmuo and Godswill Nwonoruo as

Commissioner Nominees.

In addition, the governor also approved the appointment of chief Eze

Chikamnayo as Transition Committee Chairman Nominee for Umuneochi

Local Government Area.

The release directed the Deputy Chairmen of the affected Local

Government Areas to take over the running of the councils and liaise

with their Heads of Service to immediately set up a task force to

check environmental indiscipline and other vices in their areas.

The governor equally directed that TIMASS task force should also be

setup to further check the environmental indiscipline excesses.

Recall that there had not be love lost between the sacked commissioner

for Transport and the state chairman of National Union of Road

Transport Workers Union (NURTWU), Eugene Eze Job over load bays in the

state.