Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has dissolved the 17 Local Government Transition Committee Chairmen and deputies and approved the appointment of new councils’ helmsmen.

According to a release by Onyebuchi Ememanka, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the list consists mainly of those that have served the state since 1999 either as House of Assembly members, commissioners or council chairmen, has been forwarded to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.