Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, are the special guests of honour at the 2022 Abia State Town Unions Association (ASTUA), Lagos Day. The event holds on September 17, 2022 at the Police College Field, Ikeja by 1.00pm.

According to the President General of the Association, Prince Ejituru Ikenga, one of the highlights of the event is the N200 million fund raising for ASTUA House in Lagos, adding that, the chairman of the ceremony is Chief Paul Mang Iwo (Nwakaibeya of Abiriba); the father of the day, Uche Dimgba (Okpotemba), Eze Ndigbo, Ikeja; while the Secretary to Abia State Government, Chris Ezem is the keynote speaker.