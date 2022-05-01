From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has finally resolved the rift between the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN) and the Okagwe community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State following the siting of the Hope Waddel University.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

For about 15 years, the people of Okagwe, Ohafia, have been locked in a major crisis with the Presbyterian Church over issues surrounding the siting of the proposed Hope Waddel University, owned by the Church.

It was gathered that Ikpeazu held a meeting with the Church led by the His Eminence, Nzie Nsi Eke, and the representatives of the Okagwe community led by their paramount chief, Ezeogo Achi Uka Okoji, at the Governor’s Lodge in Aba.

While addressing the parties, Ikpeazu described the university as the biggest catalyst for the development of the community and the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He challenged the parties to work harmoniously, and avoid anything that would cause any further distraction.

While tasking the church to see the community as key stakeholders in the project having willingly given up100 hectares of their ancestral land to them for the project, he equally urged the leaders to see the church as their partners who have brought them positive development that will change the trajectory of their community forever.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The governor restated his commitment to building a new secondary school for the community as well as ensuring that the some compensation is given to the area.

High point of the meeting was the signing of the document that signals the end of the crisis and the beginning of a new era of peace, harmony and cooperation between the Okagwe community and the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria