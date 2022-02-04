From Okey Sampson, Umuahia and Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Following the sad and shocking incident of a loaded trailer losing control and falling into an abattoir located at Waterside River area of Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the immediate closure of the abattoir/cattle market and the proximal Ahia Udele market.

Commissioner for Trade and Investment, John Okiyi Kalu, yesterday, in a statement, said those currently doing business in the above markets/abattoir should immediately relocate to the New Omuma Uzor Abattoir in Ukwa West and Good Morning Market, Aba, for those currently in Ahia Udele.

The governor also directed the Ministry of Homeland Security to work with relevant security agencies in ensuring compliance.

“While we mourn with those who lost loved ones in the incident, which occurred earlier today (yesterday), it is important to state that the Ministry of Trade and Investment has commenced processes to relocate the markets in line with public health advice received from the Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies.

“This gave rise to the acceleration of processes for the completion of the new abattoir which should be ready later this month.

“The ministry wishes to appeal to those concerned to ensure full compliance with the directive to relocate without delay while we assure them the ministry will do everything possible to ensure they are properly settled to continue their businesses within a safer and healthier environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was a black Thursday in Aba as traders and visitors at the popular Aba abattoir located on the ever-busy Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road were thrown into mourning following an accident which claimed no fewer than 10 lives in the area.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when an articulate truck, carrying textile materials, rammed into the Ahia Udele by East axis of the Aba abattoir, off Aba-Ikot Ekpene road at about 9:00 am due to break failure.

While the figure of the dead was yet to be confirmed, some people said the number was 10, while others said seven persons were confirmed dead.