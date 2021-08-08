From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has signed the Abia State Diaspora Bill, passed by the State House of Assembly, into law.

New law is meant to provide legal backing for Abians in the Diaspora to participate in the governance of the state.

Speaking after assenting to the bill at Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu commended the state assembly for responding to the yearnings of members of Abia community in the Diaspora to be part of the governance of the state through the crafting of the bill.

The governor promised to create a platform for Abians from all walks of life to participate in the governance process, noting that Abia is endowed with men and women with great capabilities scattered across the world.

