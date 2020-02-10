Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has solicited support from members of the National Assembly from the South East for the actualisation of Enyimba Economic City project.

Ikpeazu made the appealwhen a delegation from the South East caucus of the House of Representative visited him at Government Lodge, Aba.

The governor said he needed the support of the federal legislators to turn the dream project into reality because of the inherent economic benefits and over 700,000 jobs it would generate for people of the South East.

Governor Ikpeazu implored the legislators to assist push for the speedy rehabilitation of federal roads, especially the Ikot-Ekpene – Aba and Ikot-Ekpene-Umuahia roads to facilitate trade and commerce into Abia.

He told legislators from the zone that he was committed to promoting made in Aba products, and that the Automated Shoe Factory built for Aba shoe makers would be commissioned soon. He said he opted to construct roads with cement pavement technology because it made the roads more durable.

He lamented that Abia was suffering massive erosion menace, losing schools and several homes, and regreted that the state had not gotten ecological funds to tackle the challenge.

Governor Ikpeazu, commended the federal legislators for their visit assuring that other governors from the zone would cooperate with their proposals.

Deputy Chief Whip, Mrs. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha and Deputy Minority Leader, Mr. Tony Okechukwu, said they came to appreciate the governor and seek collaboration to develop the South East.

They assured of their readiness to partner him in the development of the State.

They commended the Enyimba Economic City project of Governor Ikpeazu and his infrastructural development programmes as well as promotion of made in Aba products.