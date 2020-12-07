From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has suspended his Chief of Staff (CoS), Anthony Agbazuere, from office with immediate effect.

A terse statement from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem did not give any reason for the governor’s action.

Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr. Alozie Odoemelam, has been directed to perform the duties of the office of Chief of Staff until further notice.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate suspension from office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere.

“The Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Alozie Odoemelam, will perform the duties of the office of Chief of Staff until further notice,” the statement said.

Although no reason was given for the suspension, investigations revealed that the governor’s action might not be unconnected with the recent invitation of a self-acclaimed Prophet, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere popularly known as “Odumeje” to the State House.

After Odumeje’s visit to the Government House, a video clip began to trend on social media at the weekend showing the suspended Agbazuere throwing wads of naira notes on the Onitsha-based prophet in his office.

This action, a Government House insider said, has brought odium on the Ikpeazu led government more over when some workers are yet to be paid their salaries.