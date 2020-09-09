Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Barely one month after sacking the Commissioner for Transport, Ekele Nwaohanmuo, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate suspension of the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Patrick Irokansi.

Chief of Staff (CoS) to the governor, Anthony Agbazuere, in a statement, directed the permanent secretary to hand over to the most senior director in the ministry without delay.

No reason was given for the governor’s action as was the case with the commissioner.