Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has sworn in two new Commissioners and the new Transition Committee Chairman for Umunneochi LGA.

During the ceremony in Umuahia, Ikpeazu charged them to see their new positions as calls to duty and service to God and people of the state.

The Governor directed the new Commissioner for Transport, Chief Godswil Nwanoruo to evolve a new Transport Policy for the State and ensure sanity in the transport sector by immediately closing all illegal Motor Parks in Aba and Umuahia.

Ikpeazu directed Nwanoruo to designate roads where Tricyclists (keke) could operate as they have continued to constitute nuisance on major roads across the state.

The Governor equally mandated the new Commissioner for Environment, Mr Anthony Nwamuo to consolidate on existing templates in the Ministry and work towards the full realization of all NEWMAP projects in the state including Ngwa, Obohia, Ohanku and all adjoining roads along Ndiegoro among others.

He pointed out that the State Government has paid its counterpart funding as well as fulfilled all conditions of World Bank for the project.

He charged the Ministry of Environment to look into the issue of perennial flooding as Abia has been identified as one of the states that may likely come under the scourge of flooding and embark on massive desilting of drainages.

Governor Ikpeazu while congratulating the new appointees, charged the TC Chairman Umunneochi LGA, Eze Chikamnayo to look inwards and identify with those things capable of growing the economy of the Local government as well as ensure maximum security by working closely with stakeholders and youths in the area.