Former Enyimba of Aba and Nigeria international defensive midfielder Karibe Paschal Ojigwe has been sworn – in as Abia State Commissioner for Sports.

The 44-year-old has been sworn in as the new commissioner for sports in Abia state according to the latest reports Governor Ikpeazu urged the newly appointed commissioners to take the move as a call to duty and warned that none of them should take advantage of their respective positions.

The Cable reports that the Governor of the state Okezie Ikpeazu swore Ojigwe in as the new commissioner for sports in his state in a ceremony that had other 26 commissioners.

The well-attended event was held in Umuahia on Tuesday as Ikpeazu said the new commissioners were selected to support and better the lives of Abia State residents. The winner of FIFA U17 World Cup with Nigeria Golden Eaglets in Japan 1993 before his appointment had professional football stints with mostly German-based club sides such as 1860 Munich, FC Koln, FC Kaiserslautern and Bayern Leverkusen.

Karibe Ojikwe had 17 caps scoring 2 goals for the Super Eagles between 1993 and 2002.

